Mt. Pleasant School Board Meeting Agenda

Mt. Pleasant School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on August 10, 2020
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Instructional Report – Update on beginning of school year preparations – Katie Gavin, Dir. of Instruction
b. Superintendent’s Report
1. New Teacher Orientation – Friday, August 14 @ 8am, HS Media Center
2. First Day for all Teachers – Monday, August 17
3. Instructional Support Levy Renewal Information
4. Work Session August 24 @ 6pm: Review Student Learning Goals and Assessment Data
5. Iowa Association of School Board Convention: Nov. 18 and 19, Virtual
6. School Board Annual and Organizational Meeting Policies
c. Board Committee Reports
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
7. Other Board Communications
8. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Approve IASB Legislative Priorities for 2021 Legislative Session (Motion)
b. First Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action,
New Board Policy 105 Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited (Title IX) (Motion)
c. Consideration to Approve Return to Learn Plan (Motion)
d. Adjournment