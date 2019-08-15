Mt. Pleasant Project Awarded CAT Grant

More than $2.5 million in CAT grants awarded to projects in nine Iowa communities

August 15, 2019 (Des Moines) – The Enhance Iowa Board awarded $2,556,547 in Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants to pickleball courts in Mount Pleasant, a community center in Radcliffe, a swimming pool in Shell Rock, , a library and community center in Joice, a theater renovation in Iowa City, a library in Algona, an opera house renovation in Brooklyn, renovations to Brucemore in Cedar Rapids and a museum relocation in Coralville. The awards were approved at yesterday’s meeting in Bettendorf.

The following projects were approved for grants:

Project Name: Paving the Way to Outdoor Pickleball, Mount Pleasant

Total Project Cost: $163,000

Amount Awarded: $21,750

Project Description: This project includes the construction of six pickleball courts on a currently underutilized tennis court located on the Mount Pleasant Middle School property.

Project Name: Radcliffe Legion Rebuild, Radcliffe

Total Project Cost: $415,149

Amount Awarded: $55,838

Project Description: This project includes the construction of a 6,300-square-foot building with a great hall, kitchen and dining area, nearly doubling the existing footprint of the Legion.

Project Name: Shell Rock Swimming Pool, Shell Rock

Total Project Cost: $2,785,900

Amount Awarded: $116,828

Project Description: This project includes the construction of a 4,700-square-foot pool with zero-depth entry, family-style changing room, waterslide, diving board, shade structures and interactive aquatic structures.

Project Name: City of Joice Library and Community Center, Joice

Total Project Cost: $1,886,342

Amount Awarded: $341,500

Project Description: This project includes the construction of two structures located across the street and approximately one block from each other: a 3,857-square-foot Library/City Hall building and a 5,000-square-foot community center.

Project Name: The Englert Theatre, Iowa City

Total Project Cost: $1,765,358

Amount Awarded: $220,631

Project Description: This project includes extensive envelope renovation consisting of building façade preservation, window restoration brick repair, roof membrane replacement and marquee rehabilitation. Additionally, the second-floor gallery will be redesigned to expand and improve the space.

Project Name: Algona Public Library Building Project, Algona

Total Project Cost: $3,000,000

Amount Awarded: $400,000

Project Description: This project includes a 2,000-square-foot expansion and renovation to help address the library’s needs for emerging technologies, changing populations and diverse materials with 12 additional computer stations, a children’s garden, a Young Adult lounge and five rooms for studying and activities.

Project Name: Brooklyn Opera House, Brooklyn

Total Project Cost: $2,836,088

Amount Awarded: $500,000

Project Description: This project includes rehabilitation of the Brooklyn Opera House and the construction of a connecting atrium structure to adjoin the historic opera house to the neighboring community center.

Project Name: Brucemore Preservation Project, Cedar Rapids

Total Project Cost: $4,470,416

Amount Awarded: $400,000

Project Description: This project includes restoring the Brucemore mansion exterior and outbuildings, preservation of the 26-acre grounds and landscape features and upgrading site infrastructure including HVAC, electrical and plumbing.

Project Name: Johnson County Historical Society Museum Relocation, Coralville

Total Project Cost: $6,405,244

Amount Awarded: $500,000

Project Description: This project includes the relocation of the Johnson County Historical Society Museum and Antique Car Museum of Iowa to the lower level of the Xtream Arena & Fieldhouse facility. The move will allow for new and more functional museum space to be used for exhibit and antique car displays, meetings, open houses and various programming. This move expands the total space to over 42,000 square feet, an increase of more than one third.

The Enhance Iowa Program provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. To date, 64 CAT awards have been granted by the board, totaling $19,974,848. The next Enhance Iowa Board meeting is scheduled for September 11 in Des Moines.