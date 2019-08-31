Mt. Pleasant Jefferson Street Reconstruction Project Update

Jones Contracting will be finishing trimming and grade prep. for paving on South Jefferson St. Tuesday September 3rd and will be paving from Corry Ct. North approx. 1000 feet Wednesday September 4th. The route of travel for the trucks entering and exiting South Jefferson St. will be posted Tuesday Sept. 3rd.

Kinney & Sons will be finishing gabion baskets Tuesday September 3rd and will be working on storm sewer structures the week of September 2nd to September 6th between Yocum Lane and Front St.

Mt Pleasant Utilities have a couple days work starting Tuesday September 3rd to relocate the water mains in the Yocum Lane & South Jefferson St. intersection. Once this is completed Kinney & Sons will be back finishing up the storm sewer installation in full force.