Mt. Pleasant Dealing with too Much Rain

As sump pumps work hard floor drains are backing up in many Mt. Pleasant homes. Local plumbers are trying to keep up with the calls coming in but say there isn’t much they can do when the ground water starts backing up into the floor drains that normally would help take away water in basements. City officials told the owner of one plumbing shop that about the only thing that will help is if the rains stop as the city mains are over loaded.