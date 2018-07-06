Mt. Pleasant City Construction Projects Update

South Main Street

The seeder is finishing up on mulching areas disturbed during construction from South St. North to North of Langdon St. today July 6th.

Jones Contracting will start setting up the Warren St. Intersection Monday July 9th and they hope to get Warren St. intersection opened to traffic by July 13th. Jones Contracting will also start replacing driveways on South Main St. Webster North to Warren St. Once all driveways are poured back we will pour the Green St. Intersection back. The sidewalks will be replaced last.

Kinney & Sons will be removing the rest of the Concrete up to the Clay St. Intersection today July 6th and Monday July 9th they will be replacing a Sanitary Sewer Manhole between Warren & Clay St. Then they will be grading South Main St. Warren St. to Clay St. and placing subbase rock.

Jones Contracting plans to pave South Main St. Wednesday July 11th or Thursday July 12th from Warren St. to Clay St.

Once the Warren St. Intersection is open to traffic Kinney & Sons will remove Concrete to approx.. 50’ North of Clay St. Intersection to construct new intakes and storm sewer between intakes. This will probably not happen until Monday July 16th.

Jay Street Sewer Project

Drish Construction are approaching the Warren St. Intersection laying new sanitary sewer today July 6th and will set a new manhole in the intersection of South Locust & Warren St. They will then turn to the East. They plan to lay 100’ +- East out of the Intersection then fall back and start grading for paving and laying subdrains. From the Beginning and through the Warren St. & Locust St. Intersection. Once this work is completed most likely by the week of July 16th Jones Contracting will mobilize to replace the pavement on Green St. & South Locust St. removed for the sewer construction.

Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Parking Lot

Fye Excavating is placing Subbase rock for the South 27’ of the Parking Lot today July 6th. Fye Excavating will start back Monday July 9th working on installing the new 12” perforated drain tile and intakes across the Center of the parking lot from East to West and placing the rock detention basin. This work will most likely take all off the week from July 9th to July 13th.

Jones Contracting will be trimming rock Monday July 9th and plan to pave the South 27’ of the Parking Lot Tuesday July 10th weather permitting. Monday July 9th Jones Contracting will be making hand pours on the East and West ends of the parking lot.

Meyers Tree Farm will mobilize the week of July 16th to start grading for the permeable pavers. Delivery is to start the week of July 16th and Meyers will begin installation as soon as he gets area prepped.

Once the paving is completed on the South Lane of the parking lot Mt Pleasant Utilities will begin installing electric conduits and bases for new street lights along the South side of the parking lot. This work will take approx. 1 week to complete.

Plans are still for an August 3rd completion date weather permitting on the parking lot construction.

South Iris St. & Linden Trail Project

Starting Monday July 9th K & A Excavating will begin grading from the South Side of Washington St. just to the west of South Iris St. SE around the radius and South along the West side of South Iris St. for construction of a new 10’ wide PCC Recreational Trail. To start with the Contractor will be working along the West side of South Iris St. to Linden. Dr. The trail project should not require any road closures for this portion of the work.