Warren Street Project Update

Mount Pleasant Warren Street reconstruction project update….Jones Contracting has scheduled Kinney & Sons to start removing half of S. White St. north of Warren St. for installing the colored crosswalk for the future Trail Project. The crosswalk will be installed half width leaving one lane of traffic open at all times. There will probably be brief times when the street will be entirely closed as equipment moves around. Emergency traffic during daytime hours should use S. Jefferson St. for North/South traffic and Green St., Webster St. or Front St. to travel West to White St. to access the Hospital. This part of the project will probably take 7-10 days weather permitting. The good news is the Warren St. Project should be completed except for seeding in the next couple of weeks weather permitting.