Mt. P. City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance rezoning 807 W. Washington & 101 N. McCoy Street from B-3 to B-4 (Highway Service Commercial District).

Change Order No. 1 on the Airport Runway 15/33 Reconstruction project.

Change Order No. 2 on the South Jefferson (South St to Green) project.

Change Order No. 2 on the Combined Central Business District PCC Project.

* e) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Pep Stop at 901 East Washington St.

* f) Permit Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound Systems, Midwest Central

Railroad, McMillan Park.

New Business – a) Approval of proposal for grading at N.E. Lagoon access road.

Public Forum.