Mt. P. City Council Meeting Agenda

Mt. P. City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 8, 2019
The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.
A G E N D A
- Roll Call.
- Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine
by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-
members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember
or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and
will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.
- Receive & file communications-
- Approve agenda.
*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.
*6. Approve payment of bills.
*7. Receive reports of Officers –
- Old Business –
- 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance rezoning 807 W. Washington & 101 N. McCoy Street from B-3 to B-4 (Highway Service Commercial District).
- Change Order No. 1 on the Airport Runway 15/33 Reconstruction project.
- Change Order No. 2 on the South Jefferson (South St to Green) project.
- Change Order No. 2 on the Combined Central Business District PCC Project.
* e) Renewal application for Class C Beer Permit for Pep Stop at 901 East Washington St.
* f) Permit Application for Use of Outdoor Amplified Sound Systems, Midwest Central
Railroad, McMillan Park.
- New Business –
- a) Approval of proposal for grading at N.E. Lagoon access road.
- Public Forum.
- Adjourn.