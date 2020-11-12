MPMS Switching To Hybrid Instructional Model

Late Wednesday afternoon Mount Pleasant Middle School parents and guardians were notified that middle school students only will move to the hybrid instructional model. This change was made due to the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in staff members. Student attendance numbers are still good but the length time required to isolate of quarantine with the virus has made it difficult to keep teachers in all the classrooms. There is also less staff to supervise over 400 students in the building at one time. The hybrid rotation means only half the students will attend in person every other day. The off day when they are home, students will be accessing their class work on-line. All students are in class today. The middle school students will have Friday off and the first day of the hybrid rotation will be Monday, November 16. It is hoped all middle school student will return to their regular schedule November 30. There is no change for Mount Pleasant elementary or high school students.