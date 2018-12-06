MPCSD School Board Site Committee Meeting

MPCSD School Board Site Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on December 6, 2018
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 6, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Mapleleaf Paving Project – Sewer Update
- Update on Pickleball Court Project/Construction
- High School Gymnasium Recognition Banners
- City of Mount Pleasant Emergency Operation Plan
- Emergency Shelter Centers
- IASB District #9 Representative Voting Information
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.