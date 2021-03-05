MPCSD School Board Meetig Agendas

SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office, 1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, to review/discuss:

FY22 Certified Budget Calculations – Preliminary Historical Contractual Settlement Data Expenditure Comparison with Similar Iowa School Districts Review AFSCME Local 3865 Contract Tentative Agreement EMC Insurance Update 2021 Mount Pleasant Area Laborshed Data Review

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office, 1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102,Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 to review/discuss:

Second Reading of School Board Policy 707.5 Wellness Policy Open School Board Policy Series 600 Educational Program Review MPCSD Return to Learn Plan Open Enrollment Transportation Review 2020-2021 Calendar: Make-up days due to weather-related closures

These meetings are open to the public.