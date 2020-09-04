MPCSD POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:15PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 to review/discuss:

Second Reading of new Board Policy 105 Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited (Title IX) Open School Board Policy Series 400, Staff Personnel for Review Review 2020-2021 Elementary Student Handbook Review 2020-2021 Tentative Fundraisers Return to Learn Plan Review Hybrid Learning Model

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome