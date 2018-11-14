MPCHS Students Selected for Drake Honor Band

(courtesy of Dave Schneider)

Two Mount Pleasant High School music students have been selected to participate in the Drake University Honor Band Festival November 30 and December 1 in Des Moines.

The musicians are Annika Rynders and Brier Klossing. The students play under the direction of MPCHS Instrumental Music Director Jim DePriest.

During the two-day honor band festival, students and directors rehearse and attend clinics with guest conductors and members of the Drake music faculty. The festival culminates with two evening concerts, with the Drake Bands and the Honor Bands presenting a wide selection of music.

The guest conductors for the 2018 Festival are Dr. Michael Fansler, Director of Bands at Western Illinois University and Dr. Shelley Jagow, Assistant Director of Bands at Wright State University.

The Honors Concert Band and Honors Wind Ensemble are comprised of over 200 high school students from throughout Iowa and Nebraska.