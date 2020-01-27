MPCHS Speech Contest Results

MPCHS Speech Contest ResultsWritten by Theresa Rose on January 27, 2020
Group Improv:
The Fantastic Four (Olivia Larson, Emma Pieper, Blake Bentler and Ally Wixom) recieved a I and are headed to State on February 8th!
Wasted Potential (Jude Beasley, Maggie Fitzpatrick and Tristen Davis) recieved a II with positive comments (and had to follow a group that had been disqualified)
Chaos (Alician Todd, Angelique Frazier-Neitman, MeKyle Frazier-Neitman and Kylie Morizot) recieved a II with positive comments.
Musical Theatre group, singing “Marry the Man Today” (Angelique Frazier-Neitman and Kylie Morizot) received a II with positive comments!
Now to prepare for Individual competition on February 29th.
Thank you to Coach Jessi Rich