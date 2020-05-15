MPCHS Senior Receives Mediacom Scholarship

Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Aurora Vansickel, a Mt. Pleasant High School senior, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The award recognizes the Mt. Pleasant resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support their post-secondary education.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Aurora Vansickel,” said Group Vice President, Steve Purcell. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support, and we congratulate Aurora on her accomplishments.”

This year marks the 19th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company. On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.

Mediacom plans to continue funding its World Class Scholarships in all areas where it provides digital cable and broadband services. High school administrators will be notified in the fall of 2020 when scholarship applications become available online for students in the Class of 2021.