MPCHS Band Has Another Good Day in Missouri

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band brought home six more trophies to add to the trophy case Saturday night as they did very well at the Clark County Parade of Champions in Kahoka, Missouri.

Mount Pleasant won First Place in Class 4A, winning caption awards for Best Percussion, Best Color Guard and Best Drum Majors. The drum majors leading the Panther Marching Band are senior Paige Stater and junior Erin Andreasen.

Overall Caption Awards among all schools were awarded, with Mount Pleasant winning Best Color Guard and Best Drum Majors. Quincy won the other overall caption awards.

Fort Madison placed second in class 4A.