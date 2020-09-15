MPCHS 2020 Homecoming Court!

Traditionally Thursday night is Boom Night during Mount Pleasant Homecoming Week. But not this year. The coronavirus threw a kink in the works, changing up the football schedules and,long story short, changing the Homecoming activity schedule. So instead of Thursday, Boom Night fun took place Monday night. The Senior girls beat the Junior girls 29 to 23 in the traditional powder puff game. Football coach Shawn Striegel fired up the fans with help from the cheerleaders and the Homecoming Court was announced, all very traditional, except there wasn’t a downtown parade and the King and Queen were not announced. This year the 10 members of the court will reign over the entire week and the King and Queen will be announced at half time of the Homecoming game Friday night with Washington. Join KILJ Tuesday morning when we’ll meet the Homecoming Court during our KILJ Breakfast Club program. For now here are the Seniors selected by the high school student body as this year’s royalty……

Ryann Davidson, Elli Liechty, Erin Andreasen, Kalyssa Longhurst, Maddie Milks, Brennen Bender, Logan Lee, Henry Lutosvky,Luke Ryon, and Jack Johnson.