MP Warren Street Project Update

Jones Contracting will be pouring the West half of Van Buren St. for tie-in to Warren St. and the Two West driveways to the Hospital off Warren St. today May 21st. Jones Contracting are setting up the paver on the East End of Warren St. at Jefferson St. today. The plan is to pave Warren St. from Jefferson St. to White St. tomorrow May 22nd. This will enable Jones Contracting to work on driveway pours during the week of May 26th to May 30th. The forecast for the coming week looks wet but hopefully Jones will be able to get driveways poured and covered between showers.