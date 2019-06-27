MP Street Work Update

Jones Contracting is setting up South tie-in of Hamlin St. to Madison St. today Thursday June 27th. This is the last pavement to be poured on the Jay St. Sewer Project. Alliant Energy has a gas service to lower at the SW Corner of Monroe St. & Jay St. Jones Contracting will then be able to pour the sidewalk back on this corner. Alliant Energy & Mt Pleasant Utilities have a gas main and power cable at the SE Corner of E. Madison St. that needs lowered in order to install the ADA sidewalk approaches North and West. This is scheduled to be done Monday July 1st. Jones Contracting will then continue to replace the sidewalk along the North side of Madison St. and Steps and sidewalk at the SE Corner of N. Jay St. & E. Madison St. Once all concrete has been poured Drish Construction will finish backfilling and fine grading. We will have to se what the weather is like then on whether we go ahead and seed or wait until the fall seeding period.