MP Street Project Update

Tuesday August 6th crews will be closing off the 200 Block of S. Jefferson St. from the South side of Washington St. to the North side of Clay St. Kinney & Sons will be starting the removals and drainage work. On Main St. Mike Nelson Concrete Paving Company will be mobilizing and setting up to start paving the East side of Main St. from the South side of Monroe St. to the North side of Madison St.