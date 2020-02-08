MP Show Choir Invitational Today!

-courtesy of Dave Schneider

Fourteen high school and middle school show choirs from four states will be competing at the 27th annual Music in Motion Show Choir Invitational Saturday, February 8 at Mount Pleasant Community High School.

The competition begins at 9:00 am with Central Lee’s Adrenaline, the first of three in the middle school division. They will be followed by Fortissimo from Fort Madison Middle School at 9:30 am.

Fort Madison High School’s Crimson and Black will be the first of three in the prep division, taking the stage at 10:30 am. Swingspan from Fort Madison High School will be one of two show choirs in class 3A, performing at 12:45 pm while CENTRifugAL Force from Central Lee goes on at 1:45 pm, the only group in class 1A/2A.

Others schools with one or more groups in the competition are Davenport Central, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Pella, South St. Paul Minnesota, Pekin Illinois and Hannibal Missouri.

The top six groups from the daytime round will square off in the evening finals starting at 7:15 pm with final awards scheduled for 10:30 pm.

Giving exhibition performances will be the Mount Pleasant Middle School Chain Reaction at 4:55 pm and Mount Mercy University’s show choir at 5:25 pm followed by the daytime awards at 5:55 pm. Mount Pleasant High School’s InMotion performs at the conclusion of the evening finals at 10:00 pm.

Admission is $10. A variety of food will be available for purchase throughout the event. All proceeds go to the Mount Pleasant Music Boosters.