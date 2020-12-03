MP School Board Site Committee Mtg Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on December 3, 2020

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 to review/discuss:

 

  1. Van Allen Elementary Exterior Update
  2. SAVE (Penny Sales Tax) Funding Update
  3. Review Buildings and Grounds Project List

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.

 