MP School Board Site Committee Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on January 6, 2021

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021, to review/discuss:

 

  1. High School Family Consumer Science Remodel
  2. Van Allen Exterior Proposal
  3. Asbestos Inspection/Recertification Proposal
  4. High School and Salem Elementary Roof Update

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.