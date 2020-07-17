MP School Board Public Hearing and Work Session

MP School Board Public Hearing and Work SessionWritten by Theresa Rose on July 17, 2020
The Mount Pleasant Community School District will hold a Public Hearing on changes to the 2020-2021 School Calendar on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 5pm in the Mount Pleasant High School Media Center. The full agenda follows…..
Mount Pleasant Community School District Special Session School Board Meeting
Date: July 20, 2020 5:00pm
Mount Pleasant Community School District High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Hearing for 2020-2021 Proposed Calendar Changes
- Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Calendar Changes (Motion)
- Adjournment
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board will then hold a Work Session
Date: July 20, 2020 5:05 PM
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Approval of Agenda
- Return to Learn Plan Review
- Adjournment