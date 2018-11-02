MP School Board Policy Committee Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on November 2, 2018

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, November 2, 2018, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Information and Discussion related to the use of Therapy Dogs
  2. Second Reading Board Policy Series 700 –
    1. 4 Investments
    2. 4 Eligibility for Free or Reduced Cost Meals
  3. Discussion of possible policy – Online Fundraising Campaigns – Crowdfunding