MP School Board Meeting

The Mount Pleasant School district board of directors met in regular session Monday, September 9, 2019. The board approved the low bid from Integrated Technology Partners for installation of a new phone system for the district. The bid was $64,789 and will be paid for with Physical Plant & Equipment Levy funds. The board also awarded the bid for for the Van Allen Elementary School parking lot addition to Jones Contracting. The bid was $52,777 and was the below the engineer’s estimate. This project will be paid for with penny sales tax dollars. The contract for the asphalt replacement project at the bus garage was awarded to Meller Asphalt and Paving with a bid of $14,831.

The school board voted to renew the 28 agreement between the district and Young House Family Services for educational services for this school year without any changes.

The current school year’s fundraising activities list was approved. The only difference from last year is the high school’s plan to hold two raffles instead of one to raise money for after-prom activities.