MP School Board Finance & Policy Committees Meet

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Both of these meeting are open to the public.

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, to review/discuss:

October 2019 Certified Enrollment Review

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, to review/discuss: