MP School Board Finance & Policy Commitees Meeting

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, January 8, 2021, to review/discuss:

Review FY20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report Review Taxable Valuations Modified Supplemental Amount for At-Risk/Dropout Early Retirement Incentive Survey Revenue Estimating Conference Projections – December 11, 2020 Food Service Truck Replacement

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.

Mount Pleasant Community School District

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, January 8, 2021, to review/discuss: