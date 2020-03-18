MP School Board Decides to Pay Employees As Normal

The Mount Pleasant School Board met in special session Wednesday afternoon. The Board made the decision to continue to pay all categories of district employees throughout the time school is not in session due the coronavirus health crisis. As to the question of teachers and paras fulfilling their contracts, the board will take more time to see what that looks like after Supt. Henriksen has time to provide more options based on legal counsel. Board members are aware this is a fluid, constantly changing situation and they may be making another, different decision in the coming days.