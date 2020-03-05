MP School Board Committee Meetings

MP School Board Committee MeetingsWritten by Theresa Rose on March 5, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District Finance and Site Committees are meeting. Both meetings will be held at the Central Office on East Washington Street. See the agendas below:
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to review/discuss:
- FY21 Certified Budget Calculations – Preliminary
- FY21 New Money Calculations
- AFSCME Local 3865 Negotiations for 2020-2021
- MPEA Negotiations for 2020-2021
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to review/discuss:
- Van Allen Elementary Exterior Improvements
- Shive-Hattery Engineer
- Pickleball Update
- 2020-2021 Buildings and Grounds Projects
- Review School Bus Purchase Agreement
- Classroom Square Footage Estimates
- Central Office Lease Agreement
These meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome.