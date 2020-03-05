MP School Board Committee Meetings

Mount Pleasant Community School District Finance and Site Committees are meeting. Both meetings will be held at the Central Office on East Washington Street. See the agendas below:

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to review/discuss:

FY21 Certified Budget Calculations – Preliminary FY21 New Money Calculations AFSCME Local 3865 Negotiations for 2020-2021 MPEA Negotiations for 2020-2021

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to review/discuss:

Van Allen Elementary Exterior Improvements Shive-Hattery Engineer Pickleball Update 2020-2021 Buildings and Grounds Projects Review School Bus Purchase Agreement Classroom Square Footage Estimates Central Office Lease Agreement

These meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome.