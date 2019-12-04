MP School Board Committee Meeting

MP School Board Committee MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on December 4, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, to review/discuss:
- Van Allen Parking Lot Addition – Update
- Van Allen Exterior Assessment – Update
- Pickleball Court Project/Construction – Update
- Loader Tractor Request for Proposal
- Lawn Tractor/Mower – Update
- Elementary School Walking Paths – Update
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.