MP Police Involved in Pursuit

Thursday, just before 1 am, a Mount Pleasant Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Monroe Street for an obstructed rear license plate and window tint. However, the driver took off eastbound at a high rate of speed running stop signs at Harrison and Walnut Streets before losing control and striking a pole. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended in the 100 block of North Cherry Street. The vehicle was reported to be stolen out of Dubuque County. The driver was identified as Brian Felgenhauer. It was also found that he did not have an Iowa driver’s license. Felgenhauer was arrested and was taken to HCHC for evaluation before being booked into the Henry County Jail. He is charged with several traffic violations, eluding, theft in the first degree, interference with official acts, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.