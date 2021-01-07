MP PD Investigate Collision

MP PD Investigate CollisionWritten by Theresa Rose on January 7, 2021
Thursday morning the Mount Pleasant Police investigated a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington and Cherry Streets. Yarisbell Sanchez was driving south on Cherry and then attempted to turn left on to Washington. The vehicle turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Davis that was west bound. No injuries were reported. Sanchez was cited for failure to yield the right of way and Davis was summoned into court for driving under suspension.