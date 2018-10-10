MP Opus Selections

Five vocal music students from the Mount Pleasant Community School District have been selected to the 2018 OPUS Honor Choir.

Elementary students Olivia McCormick and Madisen Finch were chosen to the 5th Grade Honor Choir. Selected to the 9th Grade Honor Choir are Kylee Adams and Isaiah Albright, with Tristen Davis picked as an alternate.

Nearly 3,000 students were nominated by their directors statewide for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs for grades 5 through 9.

The students will perform at the 32nd annual Opus Honor Choir Festival, Thursday, November 15th at 4 PM at C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in Ames.