MP Fire Department Called to Possible Structure Fire

At about 9:30 Tuesday morning the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a call reporting a house fire on West State Street. The initial call said there were pets and children in the house and possibly an injury. Thirty minutes later it appeared the fire crews were wrapping up and an officer on the scene said it sounded like there was an electrical issue. No flames or smoke were visible and no one appeared to have been injured. KILJ will have an official report from Fire Chief Drew Schumacher.