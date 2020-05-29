MP Community Band Summer Season Cancelled

After consulting with a variety of band directors across Southeast Iowa, closely monitoring what other communities are doing (Burlington, Ft. Madison, Washington), and weighing the options of our performers and audience, Mount Pleasant Community Band director, Adam Creager, has come to the unfortunate decision that the band will not have a MP Community Band summer concert series this season.

Adam said many factors went into making this choice, and he waited a long time to really see how things fell. First, how do they adequately socially distance members as a band in rehearsal/performance and still maintain a clean environment. Second, many of the people in the band and the audience are at an increased level of risk and that the CDC and State of Iowa recommendation is for the elderly to continue to self isolate are two of the biggest concerns. Finally, the use of school equipment and rehearsal space presents conflicts with balancing school plans to deep clean the rooms, keep instruments clean, and keep staff/students safe. He has not yet ruled out the potential of some small ensemble performances and has done some brainstorming with folks about possibilities on how/where/when that may work. He is continuing to work on and develop these possibilities.

Please keep safe and healthy during this time and look for more information to come as we explore some potential alternatives for music in Mt. Pleasant.