MP Collision

On 1/12/21 at 17:46 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Washington St and Jefferson St in Mt Pleasant IA. It was determined that a 2014 Honda van being operated by Kate Nguyen was traveling southbound on Jefferson with a green light.

A 2000 Ford truck operated by David Derby was stopped at the red light and then turned southbound and struck the Nguyen van. There were no injuries at the scene. The total damage to both vehicles was estimated at $4000. Derby was cited for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

