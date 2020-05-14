MP Class of 2020 Graduation Plans

Mount Pleasant High School Principal, Todd Liechty, presented 2020 Commencement plans to the district’s school board at the board’s regular meeting. Graduation is planned for June 27. The hope is to have the ceremony at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in the evening. If social distancing requirements are still in effect, the event will be moved to the High School. Groups of 30 will be staged in the commons and each Senior will go one at a time with their family to the Media Center where a stage will be set up. The graduate will be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma and the family will be able to take pictures.

The virtual Senior Awards program will be held June 3 via a Zoom platform. The time has not been set.

Sunday May 17 at 2:30 was the scheduled date for MPCHS commencement but since that cannot take place in the traditional way, Seniors can do a drive by parade at the High School. K-12 teachers are invited to be around the circle to wave and congratulate the seniors on what should have been their graduation day. Teachers are invited to be there from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. If anyone else would like to drive by they may join the parade.

Friday night or Saturday morning signs will go up along the student parking lot. The community can drive thru to see the signs. Sunday evening at 5 pm Main Street Mount Pleasant will be sending the signs to local businesses for display so they can show their support of the Class of 2020.