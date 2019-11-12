MP City Council Meeting Agenda

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 PM Public hearing on appeal of Police Dept. citation for removal of dangerous animal from 806 S. Harrison Place.

Motion on disposition of Police Dept. dangerous animal.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance amending City Code fees & charges.

Resolution approving acceptance of Combined Central Business project.

Approval of cemetery mowing contract.

Change Order No. 3, Sewer Rehab Area 2 North.

Change Order No. 3 Sewer Rehab Area 2 South & 3.

Change Order No 3 Sewer Rehab Area 3.

Change Order No. 1 on Alley Improvements Project (Monroe to

Madison at Union Block Bldg.)

New Business – a) Resolution approving TIF certification of new debt & request for reimbursements

from TIF for FY20/21.

Resolution approving hiring of a police officer.

Resolution proposing Urban Federal Functional Classification changes for roadways in

the City of Mt. Pleasant.

Approval of Engineering Services Agreement for Monroe Street improvements.

Resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign a purchase agreement for property on North

Main Street.

Agreement for storm sewer repair on S. White St.

Agreement for culvert repair E. Lake Park

Public Forum.