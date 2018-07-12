MP CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Mt. Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night, Mayor Brimhall and Councilman White we absent, Steve Engberg conducted the meeting that lasted just over 10 minutes. Under old business the council ok’s the 2nd reading of an ordinance that would amend the requirement to have a sprinkler system installed in new townhouse construction. A public hearing was held with no written or oral comments on the vacation and sale of a portion of the North Porter Street right of way. The council then approved the sale to two adjoining property owners for $320 each. The 1st reading was held and the 2nd and 3rd readings waived on amending the solid waste recycling fee, it will be raised 10 cents a month to $3.75 a month for Mt. Pleasant residents, Des Moines County Regional Landfill Commission raised the fee to the city. A resolution was approved for the acquisition of a utility easement from Jeff and Lori Greiner. It will be used for the public utilities to serve the Robin Run development. The city will contribute $60,000 towards the cost of constructing a public sewer across the Greiner property to serve Robin Run Development. An amendment was approved to an Engineering Service agreement with Shive Hattery to begin the planning of the decommissioning of the N.E Lagoon. A public hearing was scheduled July n25th at 5:30 pm to hear comments on improvements to the Aquatic Center. A bid letting date for August 2nd was set, to get some new pumps needed at the pool and also make improvements to the water slides.