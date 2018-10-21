MP All State Chorus Selections

Eight Mount Pleasant Community High School students have been chosen to the 2018 Iowa All-State Chorus after auditions Saturday conducted by the Iowa High School Music Association at Washington High School.

Those selected were Cara Canby, Callie DePriest, Lucas Lee, Drake Snavely, Paige Stater, Erin Andreasen, Payton Lovan and Jamie Johannes.

There were 4,787 students that auditioned Saturday at six locations around the state, with 600 chosen for the chorus. Those selected will participate in the All- State Music Festival held in Ames, November 15 – 17.