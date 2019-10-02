Mount Pleasant Women’s Club seeking trees for “Trees of Christmas”

The Mount Pleasant Women’s Club is very excited to again be hosting the “Trees of Christmas”. Last year the event was very well received by Henry County residents and was a beautiful, festive beginning to the Christmas season.

The event will take place December 7 and 8 on the floors circling the Henry County Courthouse rotunda. It will be open to the public on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. The cost for entry will be a non-perishable food or household item or a cash donation that will all be given to The Fellowship Cup. Last year almost 300 items and over $550.00 were donated during the two-day event.

The Mount Pleasant Women’s Club wishes to invite the public to participate by not only attending the festival, but also if your club, organization, business, church, or school desires, displaying a decorated artificial Christmas tree. The contact person for displaying a tree is Sheila Allender 319-931-1637 or 319-385-1274.

Set up for the trees will be Friday, December 6, from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. Take down will be Sunday, December 8, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Mount Pleasant Women’s Club members will provide security for the trees during the public viewing hours.

Entertainment throughout the weekend will be announced as the time draws near. Area kindergarteners’ Christmas artwork will be showcased during the event. Santa will be present on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon and 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family to see the “Trees of Christmas”…a heartwarming way to begin the Christmas season.