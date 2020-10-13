Mount Pleasant Water Shut-Off

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have a water shut-off on Wednesday, October 14th from 3:30 p.m. to approximately 9:00 p.m. to tie-in to the new water main at Lincoln and Vernon St.

The following locations will be without water during this time:

– N. Lincoln St. from E. Henry to the Railroad Tracks

– N. Poplar St. from E. Henry to E. Vernon St.

– N. Jay St. from E. Henry to E. Vernon St.

– N. Hamlin St. from E. Henry to E. Vernon St.

– E. Vernon St. from N. Lincoln to N. Hamlin St.

– E. Henry St. from N. Lincoln to N. Hamlin St.

The Utilities regrets any inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s cooperation in this matter. For questions, please call 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).