Mount Pleasant Warren Street Project Update

Kinney & Sons are rocking subbase on Warren St. West of White St. today and weather permitting plan to move East of White St. tomorrow Tuesday May 5th. They will then start removing concrete from White St. to Jackson St. grading and placing subbase one block at a time working towards Jefferson St. Once they get to Jackson St. we will close the Jackson & Warren St. intersection to traffic. This will allow the homeowners between Jackson St. & Jefferson St. that don’t have access to the alley between Jackson & Jefferson St. to park on Jackson St. We do have some rain chances this week so that could slow the progress down.