Mount Pleasant Street Work Update

Jones Contracting plans to start mobilizing onto South Jefferson later today August 22nd or Friday August 23rd to start setting up to trim in preparation of paving the South Portion of S. Jefferson St. from Corry Ct. to just South of Yocum Lane.

Kinney & Sons will be working on removals and drainage improvements in the Yocum Lane area of S. Jefferson St. Home owners within the Construction Zone will be allowed access to their homes until paving begins. The Contractors and Engineering Staff will keep in contact with those affected by the paving for routes to travel. There will be no work going on North of Front St. at this time.