Mount Pleasant Street Project Update

Jones Contracting closed the south bound Lane of S. White St. at the north side of Warren Street, today, Friday June 12th. Traffic Control is set up for alternating traffic. Kinney & Sons will remove the west side pavement and Jones Contracting will finish pouring the colored crosswalk for the future trail. The trail project will be constructed this summer or fall.

Kinney & Sons will be working for the next week in Adams Street between Washington Street & Monroe Street installing storm sewer and drainage structures. Access will be maintained to Swailes Auto Supply and the Professional Building parking lot from Washington until Mt Pleasant Utilities can complete their water main replacement work. Adams from Washington to Monroe and Monroe from Main to Adams will remain closed to through traffic.

Jones Contracting has the sidewalk ramp left to pour at the SW corner of White & Warren Streets and the colored crosswalk on the west half of White north of Warren They have two intake throats at the alley between Jackson & Jefferson to pour and the driveway & alley approach going north off Warren at the very west end of the project at South Van Buren. They are waiting on the two intake tops to be delivered. Once they are delivered and Kinney & Sons sets them in place Jones Contracting will be able to pour these two throats and that will complete the concrete work for the Warren Street project. Kinney & Sons will be finishing the backfill & final grading weather permitting. Once the City gets the stop signs set after the work is complete the streets will be open to traffic.