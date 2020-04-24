Mount Pleasant Street Project Update

Warren St. between Jackson & Jefferson Streets will remain closed through the weekend. Crews will finish backfilling a trench Monday April 27th. Kinney & Sons will start removing the concrete surface of Warren St. from South Van Buren to White Street Monday April 27th. To access Park Place Long Term Care Center you will need to use the park road from Saunders Park that is just south of the Family Aquatic Center. Once you get to the top of the hill there is a temporary gravel approach between the park road and the Park Place parking lot. This access will be used for entering and exiting the Park Place during the re-construction of Warren Street from Van Buren to White Street. You will not be able to access HCHC Physical Therapy from this route. You will need to use the Main Entrance to the hospital for Physical Therapy.