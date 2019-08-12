Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting Agenda

Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on August 12, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District School Board Meeting
Date Monday, August 12, 2019 6:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Community School District: High School Media Center
Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641
- Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Citizen Comments
5. Approval of Minutes, Claims, Financials
6. Reports
a. Support Services – Buildings and Grounds Update – Mark Porth, Director of Buildings and Grounds
b. Instructional Report – Update on beginning of school year preparations – Katie Gavin, Dir. of Instruction
c. Superintendent’s Report
1. New Teacher Orientation – Friday, August 16 @ 8am, HS Media Center
2. Welcome Back Staff Meeting – Monday, August 19, @ 7:30am, HS Commons
3. Work Session – August 26 @ 6pm: SIAC Recommendations Including Learning Goals
4. Iowa Association of School Board Convention – Nov. 20 & 21
5. Statewide Teacher Shortage Concerns
6. 18-19 English Language Learner Statewide Enrollments
7. iJAG Update
8. November 2019 School Board Election Information
9. School Board Annual and Organizational Meeting Policies
d. Board Committee Reports –
i. Finance
ii. Site
iii. Policy
7. Other Board Communications
8. Consent Items
a. Personnel
b. Open Enrollment
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Approve Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Lease with Iowa Wesleyan University – (Motion)
b. Approve 2019-2020 Milk Bid (Motion)
c. Approve 2019-2020 Bread Bid (Motion)
d. Approve 2019-2020 Pre-School Monthly Tuition Rate (Motion)
e. Approve Resolution Ordering Election on the Question of Continuing to Levy a Voter Approved Physical Plant
and Equipment Property Tax (Motion)
f. Consideration to Obtain Quotes for Bus Garage Asphalt Replacement (Motion)
g. Approve Laptop/iPad Insurance Coverage (Motion)
h. Consideration of Pickleball Court Construction Quote (Motion)
i. Consideration to Participate in Iowa DOT Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust (Motion)
j. Approve IASB Legislative Priorities for 2020 Legislative Session
k. Second Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action, Board Policy 703.7 Payroll Periods
(Motion)
l. Second Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action, Board Policy 602.18 Guidelines
for the Use of Professional Therapy Dogs (Motion)
m. Second Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action, Board Policy 202.6 Conflict of Interest
(Motion)
n. Adjournment