MOUNT PLEASANT RESIDENTS INVITED TO SHARE IDEAS AT VIRTUAL DESIGN CHARRETTE

Residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas for improving Mount Pleasant at a virtual presentation of initial design concepts, hosted by the Mount Pleasant Visioning Committee on Monday, June 22 via GoToMeeting. This presentation is the culmination of an input-gathering process to identify transportation needs and opportunities for enhancements in Mount Pleasant.

The committee had originally planned a series of focus groups back in March but those were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. They are now using a virtual format to gather input from the public. Ideas will be incorporated into a conceptual transportation and landscape enhancement plan.

A design team will be visiting potential project sites and working to develop a conceptual plan that meets the goals and needs of Mount Pleasant on Thursday and will present those ideas to the public on Monday, June 22. The public is invited to join this call/webinar to provide input on the designs.

Residents are welcome to review the proposed projects ahead of time at https://mountpleasantiowa.org/2020/06/17/improvementandbeautificationideas/ .

If you have questions, or to learn more about participating in the public GoToMeeting call, please call Kristi Ray, committee chair, at 319-385-3101 or Emily Swihart, Trees Forever field coordinator/design specialist, at 563-260-1000.

The Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever.

GOTO MEETING INFORMATION:

Community Visioning | Design Charrette Public Presentation

Monday, June 22, 2020

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM (CDT)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/425761277

You can also dial in using your phone.

(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States: (872) 240-3212

Access Code: 425-761-277

