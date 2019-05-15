Mount Pleasant Police Officer Remembered

May 15 is National Peace officers Memorial Day. 27-year-old Patrolman George Alden Wright of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department was was fatally wounded in 1931. Wright was killed when he was crushed between a vehicle and a tree. He had followed a suspect wanted for writing bad checks. When he attempted to apprehend the suspect the man fled in an automobile. Wright jumped on the running board. The man then intentionally rammed the car into a tree. Wright suffered fatal injuries in the incident. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and charged with murder.