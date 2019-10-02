Mount Pleasant Police Investigate Three Accidents

Tuesday, October 1, Mount Pleasant Police investigated three accidents, two involving the same individual. Levi Iglehart of Mt. Pleasant was charged with OWI 3rd offense as well as several traffic offenses in connection with a hit and run incident in the HyVee parking lot. According to the police investigation Iglehart left the parking lot after striking a vehicle owned by Robert Byczek while trying to park. Iglehart then drove west on Washington and rear-ended a car driven by John Becker as Becker was slowing down for the 4 way stop at Grand Avenue and Washington.

The other accident involved two trucks. Josh Dilks of Ft. Madison was stopped in one of the trucks at the intersection of South Jackson and West Green facing East. He said he didn’t see the second truck, owned by Dorothy Welcher, when he started to pull into the intersection. Dilks tried to make it thru the but his truck was struck broadside by the Welcher truck as that vehicle was headed north on Jackson. No one was hurt.